Sapphire Blue Zip-Up Hoodie & Joggers - Women & Plus. Whether you're headed out to run some errands or simply working from home on a chilly day, you'll stay toasty warm and style-savvy in this sleek matching hoodie and joggers set. Includes sapphire blue zip-up hoodie and joggers (two pieces total)Hoodie (size M): 27'' long from high point of shoulder to hemJoggers (size M): 28.5'' inseamKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported