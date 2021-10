Gray Long-Sleeve Crop Top & Pocket High-Waist Wide-Leg Pants - Women. Refresh your warm-weather wardrobe with this crop top made of stretch-enhanced fabric. Wide-leg pants in a matching hue flatter your curves while meeting your storage needs with side pockets. Includes gray crop top and gray wide-leg pants (two pieces total)Top (size S): 16.34'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexHand washImported