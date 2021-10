Black V-Neck Tee & Pink Plaid Drawstring Lounge Pants - Women. Multiply your lounge-ready options with this cozy outfit featuring a flattering V-neck tee layered over adjustable pants with a roomy fit.Includes black V-neck tee and black and pink plaid lounge pants (two pieces total)Tee (size S): 24.41'' long from high point of shoulder to hemPants (size S): 29.13'' inseamKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported