Red Wide-Leg Pants - Women. Boasting a wide-leg design and discreet side pockets, these pants add a touch of sophistication to your day whether you're off to work or getting ready for an evening out with friends. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 33'' inseamWoven65% polyester / 30% viscose / 5% elastaneMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.