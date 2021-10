Dark Gray Blue & Brown Cat Hacci Drawstring Shorts - Women. Assemble playful warm-weather ensembles with these shorts that feature a feline motif. Their stretch-enhanced design offers you flexible comfort all day long. Made for ZulilySize M: 4.3'' inseamHacci knit97% polyester / 3% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.