Simple Flavor Women's Casual Shorts Pink - Pink Textured Drop-Shoulder Crop Top & Drawstring Shorts - Women

Pink Textured Drop-Shoulder Crop Top & Drawstring Shorts - Women. Flaunt your fashion prowess in this midriff-baring set that includes a textured-knit crop top and matching drawstring shorts. A solid hue ensures effortless pairing with your favorite accessories. Includes pink textured-knit drop-shoulder crop top and pink textured-knit drawstring shorts (two pieces total)Top (size S): 16.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemShorts (size S): 2.36'' inseamKnit65% polyester / 35% cottonMachine washImported