From hanging with friends at a nice restaurant to lounging at home, carry your cool and comfy style with this Women's Celestial Tarot Hooded Graphic Sweatshirt in Navy. This long-sleeve hooded sweatshirt has half faces of the sun and moon and cute pink flowers in the front for added flair. The sweatshirt can easily be paired with any style of bottoms and layered with jackets for a cozy look. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton.