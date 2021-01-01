St. John Women's Check Jersey T-Shirt - White Multicolor - Size S

An athleisure staple, this short-sleeve T-shirt is elevated with a large-scale check motif in a multicolor, painterly finish. Crafted of a touchably-soft jersey, it has a hint of stretch for added comfort and improved fit. Banded roundneck Short sleeves Pullover style Rayon/spandex Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Fitted silhouette About 25" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small. Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Designer Sportswear > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. St. John. Color: White Multicolor. Size: S.