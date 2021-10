Red Hannah Babydoll & G-String - Women & Plus. Fiercely feminine, this chemise promises saucy boudoir style. Decked in luscious lace and constructed from spandex blend, it caresses curves with eye-catching appeal. A matching G-string completes the look. Includes babydoll and G-stringAdjustable straps2-hook and eye closureSelf: 88% nylon / 12% spandexLace: 83% nylon / 17% spandexHand wash; hang dryImported