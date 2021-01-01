KISS ME ANGEL Women's Chemises Blue - Blue Sheer Lace Crisscross-Back Garter Slip & G-String - Women

Blue Sheer Lace Crisscross-Back Garter Slip & G-String - Women. Channel your sensual side in this sheer lace slip boasting cleavage-skimming cups and a barely-there back. Attached garter straps and a matching G-string help heat things up.Note: This item is sheer. Product image may be altered or item may be shown styled with undergarments (not included with purchase). Includes garter slip and G-stringSize S: 26.6'' long from high point of shoulder to hemAdjustable strapsKnit65% cotton / 35% polyesterHand washImported