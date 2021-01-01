Clinique Women Chubby Stick™ Eye Shadow Tint For Eyes

Clinique Chubby Stick™ Eye Shadow Tint For Eyes. Featuring a sheer wash of lightweight, creamy color, it slips on easily, is layerable, and long-wearing. It's very versatile, too. Glide one shade on for a swift wash of color. Contour with another to add depth, and yet another to highlight. There's no need to stop at just one. Application Apply directly to eyelids. Blend gently upward and outward; build to desired intensity. Layer with multiple shades. Never needs sharpening: simply swivel up to reveal more eye shadow. Remove with your favorite Clinique eye makeup remover.