Beige & Black Polka Dot Ruffle-Tiered V-Neck Midi Dress - Women. Frolic in flowy ruffles with this tiered midi dress that offers generous coverage and a sweet polka dot print that'll turn heads whatever your special occasion may be. Size S: 49.21'' long from high point of shoulder to hemWovenUnlined95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported