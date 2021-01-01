PUMA Women Contour Stainless Steel Watch, Color: Gold Steel (Model: P1027)

Launched in 1948 in Germany, Puma is a leading sports brand and has set out on a mission of being “Forever Faster”. Puma aims high, and when goals are acheived the brand aims ever higher; all to acheive one thing: to be the Fastest sports brand in the world. Ultra-sleek and slim, the ladies Contour got its name from the lightweight and flexible polyurethane strap that naturally hugs the wrist. This watch features a thin profile with a minimalist dial and integrated buckle. The Contour timepiece is perfect on the go. PUMA's Contour 36mm watch features a silver sunray dial with gold-tone stick indexes, three-hand movement and gold-tone Steel expansion bracelet. Round metal case, with a silver dial. Gold, stainless steel bracelet. Water resistant up to 30m: Will withstand splashes in water