Purple Damask Bow-Accent Ruffle-Trim Corset - Women & Plus. Turn up your flirty style with this sultry corset top boasting a gorgeous damask pattern and sassy ruffle trim. The hook and eye closure helps smooth and shape your curves. Size XS: 15.6" long from center back neckline to hemHook and eye closureKnit90% polyester / 10% spandexHand washImported