Women's Crinkle Textured Longline Bikini Top - Kona Sol Moss Green S

Style a great go-to swim look when you pair this Crinkle Textured Longline Bikini Top from Kona Sol™ with a variety of bottoms in your wardrobe. Featuring an allover crinkle texture for added interest and style, this longline bikini top is designed with sewn-in cups for comfortable coverage that moves with you as well as a flattering shape. The square neckline offers a simple yet stylish silhouette, while adjustable shoulder straps make it easy to find the right fit for you. Color: green/moss. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Polyester.