CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Crossed Back Tank Top, Small, Pink

Get your heart rate up in the CALIA™ by Carrie Underwood Women’s Crossed Back Tank Top. This tank is ultra-lightweight and features a strappy back design that enhances mobility, cooling, and your look. Additionally, moisture-wicking and antimicrobial properties help you stay on top of your routine in total comfort. Fit & Design Regular fit tank top Scoop neckline Cross back LI>Logo heatseal at wearer's front left hem Technology BODYBREEZE wicking technology pulls moisture away from the skin and boasts a rapid evaporation time so you stay dry, cool and comfortable BODYFREE technology inhibits odor-causing bacteria and with an incredibly resilient application directly on the fabric, it lasts wear after wear so you stay fresh Additional Details 27" length