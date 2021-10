CF654wrap dresssolid colorlong sleeve/v-neckany occasionFor a professional casual look, or an evening out, slip into this stunning wrap dress from 24/7 Comfort Apparel. With a faux wrapped design and breathable long sleeves, this dress is perfect for any event during the year on any figure. The side tie and plunging V-neckline give a flirtatious and sexy look while remaining elegant. This versatile dress is perfect in any wardrobe.