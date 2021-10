Dark Blue Distressed Cuffed Skinny Jeans - Women. Enhance your collection of casual attire with these distressed skinny jeans that pair effortlessly with your favorite sneakers or heels. Stretchy cotton-blend fabric keeps you comfortable in versatile style.Size S: 26.77'' inseamModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 32.2'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsWoven73% cotton / 14% rayon / 11% polyester / 2% spandexMachine washImported