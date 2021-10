Upgrade your all-year wear with the Women's Disney Cruella UK Flag Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt from Black. Designed in a classic crewneck style, this t-shirt layers well under cardigans, sweatshirts, button-downs, and more, making it a versatile piece in your closet. Made from breathable cotton fabric for flexible and comfy wear, this tee pairs easily with a range of bottoms for different looks. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Fictitious Character. Material: Polyester.