Estée Lauder Double Wear Longwear Makeup Remover Wipes. Luxuriously soft and gentle wipes instantly remove long-wear and waterproof makeup. Conditioning formula hydrates skin, leaving it feeling fresh and clean.Resealable packette contains 45 disposable wipes. How To Use: Sweep over entire face, including eye area. Avoid getting into eyes. Discard wipe and firmly reseal package.