Women's Double Zip Closure Wallet - A New Day Natural

From hustling through your morning routine to getting ready for a lunch date with a friend, bring convenience to your day with the Classic Double-Zipper Faux-Leather Wallet with Wrist Strap from A New Day™. This women's wallet comes with two zippered compartments that open to reveal an interior zip pocket and multiple bill sleeves and card pockets, letting you easily accommodate loose change, cash, credit cards, IDs and other essential items. Made from faux-leather, this double-zipper wallet features golden zippers that bring a striking contrast to the brown color. It also includes a detachable wrist strap that allows you to carry it as a wristlet. Color: Natural. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.