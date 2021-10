Black & White Stripe Side-Slit Pocket Duster - Women & Plus. Add an extra layer of style to your ensemble with this striped duster featuring a side-slit design and side pockets. Size S: 44.49'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSelf: 95% rayon / 5% spandexContrast: 60% polyester / 35% cotton / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported