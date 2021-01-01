CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Essential High Rise Bike Shorts, Small, Black

For the extra coverage you need at the gym or out and about, step out in the CALIA™ by Carrie Underwood Women's Essential High Rise Bike Shorts. Hitting just above the knee, these fitted bottoms have a delicate scalloped hem that flatters the shape as well as moisture-wicking properties that help you stay dry. Fit & Design Fitted bike shorts Longer length provides extra coverage High rise design offers a flattering look Technology BODYBREEZE wicking technology pulls sweat away from the skin to keep you dry, cool and comfortable BODYFREE technology prevents the growth of odor-causing bacteria to leave you feeling fresh throughout the day Additional Details 10’’ inseam