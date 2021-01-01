CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Fashion Essential Leggings, Small, Abstract Grey Pearl/Black

Fit & Design: Tight fit athletic leggings Supportive Califlex fabric moves with you for lasting comfort High rise waist with stay-put, power mesh stretch waistband Squat-proof anti-sheer coverage Calia logo on center back waistband Performance designed for days in the studio or on the go Technology: BODYBREEZE™ wicking technology pulls moisture away from the skin and boasts a rapid evaporation time so you stay dry, cool and comfortable BODYFREE™ technology inhibits odor-causing bacteria and with an incredibly resilient application directly on the fabric, it lasts wear after wear so you stay fresh