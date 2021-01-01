Nike Women's Fast Running Tights, Small, Black

Offering a stretchy, supportive feel for your stride, the Nike® Fast Running Tights feature moisture-wicking technology and mesh panels for breathable comfort through the finish line. Technology Dri-FIT® technology wicks moisture to keep you dry and comfortable Fit Tight fit running leggings Mid-rise waistband gives you a flattering, supportive feel Internal drawcord lets you adjust your fit Design Multiple pockets provide convenient storage Mesh panels at calf enhance breathability Additional Details