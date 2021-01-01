Women's Faux Wrap Timeless Garden Halter Bikini Top - Kona Sol Multi S, Blue/Blue/Orange

Bring a touch of the tropics to your swimwear with the Faux Wrap Timeless Garden Halter Bikini Top from Kona Sol™. This women's swim top has a classic triangle silhouette, but a longline band below the bust adds a little extra coverage for a slightly more modest look. The band has the appearance of being wrapped to create some dimension, and a cutout on each side of the band give it some added interest. Removable cups let you further adjust your level of coverage to suit your mood and preference, and ties at both the neck and the back make it easy to get a perfect, comfortable fit. The top pops with large tropical flowers and palm fronds in muted hues of yellow, orange, pink and blue to provide a lovely contrast to the navy blue background of the bikini. Color: blue/navy/orange. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Floral. Material: Polyester.