Patagonia Women's Fiona Parka, Small, Basin Green

Fit & Design: Regular fit parka Full-length, 2-way zipper Quilting pattern has curved, feminine lines Brushed jersey-lined handwarmer pockets and cuffs On-seam handwarmer pockets have secure, hidden zippers with grosgrain-webbing pulls 3 hidden attachment points, one behind the neck and two on the cuffs Technology: Durable Water-Repellent (DWR) finish on hood and yoke provides effective water-resistance 600-fill-power recycled duck down insulation for extra warmth Additional Details: Fabric is certified as bluesign® approved