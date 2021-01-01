InstantFigure Women’s Firm Compression Underbust Shaping and Slimming Cami Top

InstantFigure Compression Underbust Tank Top designed to effortless trim and smooth your tummy, torso, and back. Underbust style allows you to wear your favorite bra, lifts and supports breasts while smoothing bra and back bulge. U-neck lifts and support breasts. Longer length helps to stay tucked in and offer additional smoothing. Silky soft breathable single layer 4-way stretch fabric moves freely with you, is discrete under clothing, anti-odor, and flexible for extended all day comfort. Wear as a base layer with all your favorite wardrobe pieces, suitable for low necklines.