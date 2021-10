Kimi & Kai Women's Fitted Wool Blend Pea Coat. A 3/4-length version of the polished military pea coat, this piece by Kimi & Kai is crafted from a warm wool blend. The slim style features a back pleat, contrasting under collar color and gold-tone buttons, and a double-breasted gold-tone button front closure. It features welt pockets, epaulets at the shoulders, and a decorative back belt.