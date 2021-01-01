Design: Our soft and cozy Fleece Hoodie is the perfect marriage of a classic sporty style with subtle feminine details, elevating a go-to weekend piece. Quality: Knit in Italy from soft, durable American-grown Supima Cotton and finished in a family-owned Portuguese factory known for working with stretch fabrics. SustainabilityOeko-Tex certified, ensuring that no hazardous substances are present in the dyed, spun, or woven material. Learn more about our certifications here. | Women's Fleece Hoodie in White | Size: Small | 100% Cotton by Cuyana