Nike Women's Flex Essential 2-in-1 Shorts, Small, Pink

Fit & Design: Outer shorts have a standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Built-in shorts have a tight fit for a body-hugging feel Right side pocket can securely hold a phone Nike® “Just Do It.” repeat graphic at inner waist Nike® Swoosh logo on left side Elastic waistband with adjustable drawcord Technology: Nike® Flex fabric stretches with your body, helping you get the most of your performance Sweat-wicking technology moves moisture away from the skin to keep you dry and comfortable Additional Details: Recommended care: Machine wash Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)