24Seven Comfort Apparel Women's Foldover Elastic Waist Palazzo Pants. These stylish yet easy-going palazzo pants by 24seven Comfort Apparel are styled with an extra-wide, ruched waistband for added flair and comfort. Wide, loose-fitting pant legs finish these rayon-stretch pants with a modern fit, making them perfect for casual wear, exercise, or even lounging around the house on a slow day.