Jockey Generation Women's Forever Fit Molded Cup Bra - Light S

A breakthrough in bra design, the Jockey Generation™ Women’s Forever Fit Wire-Free Molded Cup Bra combines the support of a more structured bra with the wire-free comfort of a bralette. No more pinching or tugging — just smooth, beautiful support for everyday activities. Plus, the breathable mesh cups help you feel cooler throughout the day. The result is a bra so comfortable you might forget you’re wearing it! Like every Jockey Generation™ product, this bra is 100percent guaranteed for comfort, fit and quality. Feels Good + Does Good Introducing Jockey Generation™, new and only at Target. This line of elevated essentials was thoughtfully crafted to deliver effortless style, quality for life and innovative solutions that promise everyday comfort for everyone in your family. When you buy any Jockey Generation™ product, a portion of your purchase price* up to a total of $500,000 per year will be donated to the Jockey Being Family Foundation to educate, support and strengthen adoptive families to help keep them together forever. Find out more at JockeyBeingFamily website. *For any Jockey Generation™ product purchased at Target only, Jockey will donate one-half of a percent of the purchase price excluding sales tax up to a total of $500,000 per calendar year to Jockey Being Family Foundation, Ltd. Purchase not tax deductible. Color: Light. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Nylon.