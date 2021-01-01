Hanes Women's French Terry Jogger with Pockets

French Terry fabric feels insanely soft against the skin. (60% polyester/36% rayon/4% spandex.)Jersey lined front pockets.Dyed-to-match twill adjustable drawcord at waistband for a customized fit.All the comfort of Hanes with our famous tag-free design.Lighter than regular fleece for year round comfort.Ribbed waistband.Jogger cuff leg opening.30 inch inseam.Touch of spandex for move-with-you comfort.Machine wash cold with like colors; remove promptly. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low.Style O4A08