Rose Sport Waist Trainer. Designed to train your natural curves, this durable workout waist trainer supports your abdomen and lower back as it increases your core temperature so you can up your game and your sweat. Its flexible material with hook and eye closure and hook and loop belts provide a secure, no-slip fit. Hook and eye closure with hook and loop strapsKnit80% neoprene / 20% nylonMachine washImported