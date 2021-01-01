Instyler Women Glossie Ceramic Straightenin Brush

Instyler Glossie Ceramic Straightenin Brush. Pressure creates diamonds. GLOSSIE's unique styling arm presses hair securely against heated ceramic plates as the tool glides through hair. This adds the necessary tension to create the perfect polished look with brilliant shine. Best For… Anyone who is frustrated with traditional flat irons because of the time it takes to straighten and smooth their hair. length: medium-long hair type: straight - curly hair textures: medium - thick Features - Exclusive Precision Press™ Design - Ceramic Heaters with instant heat and instant heat recovery - 65 Tourmaline Ceramic Heated Plates - Cool Tip Ionic Bristles - 4 Digital Heat Settings up to 450°F - 7 ft Professional Swivel Cord - Automatic Shut Off