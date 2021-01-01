Women's Grommet Scallop High Coverage One Piece Swimsuit - Kona Sol Oxford Blue S

For a swimwear piece you'll wear again and again, look no further than the Grommet Scallop High Coverage One-Piece Swimsuit from Kona Sol™. This one-piece swimsuit has a high coverage design that provides full torso and seat coverage for a modest cut you'll feel great in. A scalloped scoop neckline and lace-up detailing at the bust put a fun spin on a classic one-piece silhouette, and shirring at the stomach and sides helps to create a flattering look. A built-in underwire ensures you're supported whether or not you leave in the removable cups, and a simple dark color balances out the standout elements of the swimsuit with a touch of sophistication. Color: Oxford Blue. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Nylon.