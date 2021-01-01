Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Ankle Crop Leggings, Small, Black

You won’t want to miss a workout in the Under Armour® Women’s HeatGear® Armour Ankle Crop Leggings. The light and breathable HeatGear® gives you great coverage while moving with you in every direction. For additional comfort, the ergonomic flatlock seams offer a chafe free fit, and support a comfortable elastic waistband. Fit: Compression fit leggings UA Compression fit makes you feel your best so you can power forward Technology: HeatGear® fabric feels ultra-light while maintaining support Moisture-wicking fabric easily wicks sweat to keep you dry Anti–odor technology stops growth of odor–causing microbes 4–way stretch construction moves the same way you do Design: Ergonomic flatlock seams provide a chafe–free fit Soft and comfortable elastic waistband that includes an interior wordmark Additional Details: 24’’ inseam