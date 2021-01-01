Women's High-Rise Capri Leggings - JoyLab Black S

Give a staple addition to your on-the-go looks with these High-Rise Capri Leggings from JoyLab™. Made with soft fabric with added spandex, these high-rise leggings have a broad elastic waistband to keep you at ease throughout the day. Cutouts at the bottoms of the legs elevate the look of the otherwise simple athleisure leggings. Whether you pair these black capri leggings with your favorite strappy top or tee, you'll love the easy style they offer to your everyday wear. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Polyester.