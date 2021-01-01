CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's High Rise Sculpting Swim Bottoms, Small, Pure Black

Look no further than the CALIA™ by Carrie Underwood Women’s High Rise Sculpting Swim Bottoms for your next go-to bikini style that is perfectly flattering. The high rise waist and all-over internal power mesh smooths you in all the right places, and BODYFREE technology inhibits odor-causing bacteria to keep you fresh during long days at the pool or beach. Fit & Design: Moderate seat coverage High rise fit is flattering and sits at natural waist Fully lined Classic leg opening hits right at the hip All-over internal power mesh smooths you in all the right places Flattering front seam detail Logo heatseal at center back waist Technology: BODYFREE technology inhibits odor-causing bacteria and with an incredibly resilient application directly on the fabric, it lasts wear after wear so you stay fresh LYCRA® XTRA LIFE™ fiber resists sagging or bagging