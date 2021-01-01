Women's High Waist Modern Coverage Bikini Bottom - Kona Sol Banana Tree Red S

Keep your beachwear look bright and bold with this Red Banana Tree High-Waist Modern Coverage Bikini Bottom from Kona Sol™. These bikini bottoms printed with a modern red and white banana leaf pattern add a contemporary touch of design to your swimwear collection, and they feature a high-waist cut to create a flattering silhouette. The stretch fabric offers a comfy, flexible fit, while the opaque construction gives you confident coverage both in and out of the water. Pair with a matching bikini top to complete your set or mix and match with other swimwear tops for a custom look. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Nylon.