Women's High-Waist Thong - Auden Black S

Enjoy wearing your favorite high-waisted skirts and pants even more when you begin with this High-Waist Thong from Auden™. Elevated by a ribbed design, this thong underwear brings classically chic style to your intimates drawer. A high-waisted silhouette offers more coverage and a figure-flattering look. It's made of soft stretch fabric for easy movement, along with 100percent cotton lining for breathability and a delectably comfy feel against your skin. It has a back elastic to lend a snug stay-put fit that moves with you. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Acrylic.