Fit and Design: Standard fit down hoodie Insulated, attached, three-piece hood Exposed, secure-zip hand pockets Exposed, VISLON® center front zip Elasticated cuffs and hem Embroidered The North Face® logo on left chest and back-right shoulder Technology: 500 fill goose down insulation to help keep you warm Additional Details: Goose down insulation certified to the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) by Control Union