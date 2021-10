From going on a bike ride to comfy off-duty days at home, these Women's Jaguar Color Block Athletic Graphic Shorts are a must-have. Made from a cotton blend, these shorts offer you absolute comfort throughout the day or a leisurely night at home. Simply pair these shorts with a matching sweatshirt and slip-on sneaks for a casual-cool off-duty look. Color: brown/gray. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: letters.