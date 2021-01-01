Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women’s Knit Shorts

Para nuestra comunidad de habla hispana: Más que yoga. Estos shorts de punto de Sofia Jeans llegan con un teñido space-dye para un look relajado y veraniego. Exclusivamente en Walmart.com.Model is 5’8-1/2” and is wearing a size S/La modelo mide 5’8-1/2” y viste una talla pequeña “S”Approx. inseam: 3-1/2”/Largo de entrepierna aproximado: 3-1/2”Relaxed fit/Talle holgadoElasticized waist with drawstring tie for the perfect fit/Cintura elástica y lazo con cordón ajustable que se ajusta a la figuraSpace-dyed knit body/Tejido de punto con teñido space-dye60% Cotton; 40% Recycled Polyester/60% algodón; 40% poliéster recicladoMachine washable/Lavar a máquinaImported/Artículo importadoWomen’s Knit Space Dye Shorts from Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara. There's something about the cultural mix, sexiness, and energy of these clothes that makes you feel confident—wear something you absolutely love.