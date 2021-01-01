adidas Women's Knit Softball Pants, Small, Black

Elevate your level of play in addition to your on-field style this season as you gear up in the adidas® Women's Knit Softball Pants. Constructed with lightweight climalite® fabric elite players demand, these pants utilize Soil Release technology that helps resist stains and improves durability for long lasting wear. Lightweight Comfort: climalite® technology wicks sweat away to keep players cool and dry Tapered bottom for a traditional fit Key Benefits: Soil Release treatment resists grass and dirt stains for long-term wear One angled back pocket Additional Details Machine washable