Lancôme Women L'absolue Rouge Hydrating Shaping Lipcolor

Lancôme L'absolue Rouge Hydrating Shaping Lipcolor. An ultra-luxurious, hydrating lip color with a comfortable feel and all day wear. In 44 elegant shades and three finishes— sheer, cream, or matte. Same amazing formula, now in a sleek, new click-to-close pack. Wrap your lips in rich, satiny color with this deeply replenishing lipstick. Infused with moisture-boosting Pro-Xylane™, the formula gives high color payoff without dryness, leaving lips moist, soft, and comfortable for up to eight hours. Plus, antioxidant-rich Vitamin E helps keep lips safe from environmental aggressors, so they'll look and feel healthier day after day. Available in 44 versatile shades— from nudes to plums to bright reds— its stay-true color won't feather, flake or fade. Satin Color™ Complex allows for an even deposit of color upon application. Choose from sheer, cream, or matte finishes. L'Absolu Rouge in Rose Lancme was the 2015 Allure Best of Beauty Winner for Best Bright Lipstick How To: Apply lipcolor using a lip brush to extend wear. For even longer wear and added definition, use Le Lipstique lip liner to fill in lips. For the illusion of fuller lips, dot a bit of gloss in the center.