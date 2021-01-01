Nimbus Women/Ladies Camden Quilted Gilet/Bodywarmer (Midnight Blue) - XL - Also in: 3XL, 2XL, L, XS, M, S

The Camden Gilet is the ultimate layering piece. - A light padded and quilted gilet inspired by the attire of country living, added a touch of urban tranquillity and a dash of business perfection. - Featuring elegant details such as a medium high neck collar with comfortable knit, inner pocket, metal zip and two utility pockets. - All combined with Nimbus fashionable leather details added to the authentic quilted look. - Fabric Outer: 100% Diamond quilted nylon. - Lining: 100% Polyester. - Padding: 100% Polyester. - Gender: Women