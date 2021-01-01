Nike Women's Legend Velocity Softball T-Shirt, Small, Gray

Turn up the intensity on the training ground as you continue to prepare for your next game on the diamond wearing the Nike® Women’s Legend Velocity Softball T-Shirt. Integrated with Nike®’s Dri-FIT Technology, this lightweight shirt is perfect for a variety of fielding, hitting, or conditioning drills. Athletic Fit and Feel: Crew neck, short sleeve design offers a relaxed, comfortable fit Dri-FIT™ fabric wicks away moisture for long-lasting comfort as you train Non-pvc screenprint of Swoosh® Softball graphic along the front of the chest