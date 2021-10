Black & Green Camo Crop Leggings Set - Women & Plus. Refresh your casual wardrobe with this stretch-enhanced leggings duo set boasting a lightweight cotton blend for a comfortable fit. Includes one pair of black leggings and one pair of brown and green camo leggings (two pieces total)Size S: 25'' inseam50% cotton / 45% rayon / 5% spandexMachine wash; dry flatImported